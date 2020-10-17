AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Professional Planning increased its stake in AbbVie by 15.8% during the third quarter. Professional Planning now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 6.5% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 16.7% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.63.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $86.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $101.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

