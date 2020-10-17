ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.82.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $42.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 1.43. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $58.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.15 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $110.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 57.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.