Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target Raised to $263.00 at Morgan Stanley

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $263.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $230.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $247.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $667,410.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,261,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.01, for a total transaction of $286,121.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,358 shares in the company, valued at $748,867.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,954 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,555 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 566.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

