Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.55

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $8.95. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 42,171 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHV shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Achieve Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

The firm has a market cap of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12. As a group, analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 413.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,452,000.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

