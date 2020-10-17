Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.55

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.55 and traded as high as $8.95. Achieve Life Sciences shares last traded at $8.77, with a volume of 42,171 shares traded.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHV shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Achieve Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.
The firm has a market cap of $31.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Achieve Life Sciences by 413.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $1,452,000.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACHV)
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
Read More: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.