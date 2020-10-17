Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $80.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $95.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.27.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $80.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $50.51 and a 1 year high of $87.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dennis M. Durkin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $4,175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 442,096 shares in the company, valued at $36,919,436.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,904 shares of company stock worth $5,286,012 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.8% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 52,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.