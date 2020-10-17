ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ADC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of ADCT opened at $27.73 on Tuesday. ADC Therapeutics has a one year low of $26.83 and a one year high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.45 and a quick ratio of 11.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.37.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.25. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $164,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,451,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,166,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $10,719,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

There is no company description available for ADC Therapeutics SA.

