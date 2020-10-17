Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

AEIS has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.13.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its 200 day moving average is $64.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $82.26.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $339.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yuval Wasserman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $380,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,788,089.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $32,000.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

