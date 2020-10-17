Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.85.
Shares of AMD stock opened at $83.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $94.28.
In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 59,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.
