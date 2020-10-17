Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.85.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $83.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $30.29 and a 12 month high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,635 shares of company stock worth $37,229,036 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 201,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,134 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 59,751 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

