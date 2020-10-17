Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.27

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.27 and traded as high as $28.51. Ag Growth International shares last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 52,097 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$43.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$35.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ag Growth International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 273.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$28.33.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$253.78 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently -24.54%.

In other Ag Growth International news, Senior Officer Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.05, for a total value of C$1,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$969,487.35. Also, Director Gary Keith Anderson sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$267,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,551,706. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,491.

Ag Growth International Company Profile (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

