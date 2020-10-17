Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.91

Shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.91 and traded as high as $12.14. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) shares last traded at $11.90, with a volume of 1,931,438 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion and a PE ratio of 84.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.81.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$174.99 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.7904 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

In other news, Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$144,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,405,508.17. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$582,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,171. Insiders sold a total of 66,977 shares of company stock valued at $881,114 over the last ninety days.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.