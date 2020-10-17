Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Upgraded to Positive by 140166

140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $57.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $35.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.13.

NYSE ALK opened at $39.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 1.56. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,580,000 after acquiring an additional 286,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,714,000 after buying an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,294,000 after buying an additional 224,956 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,989,000 after buying an additional 881,854 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,830,000 after buying an additional 784,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

