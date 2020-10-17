Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Position Trimmed by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,569,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 130.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,649,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA opened at $307.31 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $168.12 and a 1 year high of $310.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.55 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $316.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.09.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

