Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 350,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,117,000 after buying an additional 115,028 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth $395,000. 46.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $7.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,346,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,826,123. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $168.12 and a 1-year high of $310.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.24. The stock has a market cap of $831.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $153.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. National Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.09.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.