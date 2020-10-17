Allred Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 931 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 137.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 4,671.2% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.38.

Lam Research stock opened at $364.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $332.11 and its 200-day moving average is $310.52. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total transaction of $2,035,264.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $5,749,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,111 shares of company stock worth $17,753,830. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

