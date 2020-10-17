Allred Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 281.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.19.

Shares of GD stock opened at $142.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 24.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

