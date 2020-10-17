Allred Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after buying an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $248,296,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 127.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,272,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,544 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 44,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $9,286,434.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,773,607. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.00.

EL opened at $224.13 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $228.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.48, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.78.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.