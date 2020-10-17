Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Allred Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.36.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $29.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.42.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.