Allred Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $199.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.31. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

