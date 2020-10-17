Altimmune’s (ALT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. B. Riley currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

ALT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altimmune from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NYSEARCA:ALT opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Altimmune (NYSEARCA:ALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.54).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altimmune stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ALT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

