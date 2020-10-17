AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get AMERCO alerts:

UHAL stock opened at $358.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.73. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $222.34 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $363.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.96.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $2.69. The firm had revenue of $987.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.50 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 10.22%. Research analysts predict that AMERCO will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in AMERCO by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AMERCO by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AMERCO by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,159,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AMERCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.