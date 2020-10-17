American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Rating Lowered by 140166

140166 lowered shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a neutral rating to a negative rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.76.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -19.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 476.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 430.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

