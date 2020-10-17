American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti assumed coverage on American Software in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut American Software from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

American Software stock opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $497.92 million, a PE ratio of 66.65 and a beta of 0.49. American Software has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $21.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.04.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. American Software had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $27.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Software by 218.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Software by 95.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,895 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of American Software by 79.5% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 6,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter worth $112,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

