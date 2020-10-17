Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Lowered to $273.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $281.00 to $273.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Amgen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.08.

Get Amgen alerts:

Shares of AMGN opened at $235.72 on Tuesday. Amgen has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Amgen by 11.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 41,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.