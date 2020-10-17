Analysts Anticipate Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.10 Million

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Brokerages forecast that Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) will report $269.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $264.30 million. Welbilt reported sales of $410.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. CL King began coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:WBT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.87. 886,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,827,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $972.19 million, a PE ratio of 171.75 and a beta of 1.96. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Welbilt by 176.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Welbilt by 33.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Earnings History and Estimates for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Comments


