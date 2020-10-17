Analysts Expect Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) will post earnings per share of ($2.38) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.55) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.01). Caesars Entertainment posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 595.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($6.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.56) to ($5.80). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.19) to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.59 million. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 13.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CZR. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $60.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust International LLC raised its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust International LLC now owns 24,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CZR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,533,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,459. Caesars Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.21.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

