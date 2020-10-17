Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Equities analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,187. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.19 million, a PE ratio of 171.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Welbilt (NYSE:WBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit