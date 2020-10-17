Analysts Expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. Welbilt reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Welbilt in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

NYSE:WBT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 886,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,187. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.19 million, a PE ratio of 171.75 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBT. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 3,273.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

