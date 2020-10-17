Analyzing BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Hong Kong Television Network (NYSE:HKTVY)

BCE (NYSE:BCE) and Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of BCE shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BCE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BCE and Hong Kong Television Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCE $18.06 billion 2.13 $2.40 billion $2.64 16.14 Hong Kong Television Network $180.47 million 8.63 -$36.99 million N/A N/A

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Television Network.

Volatility & Risk

BCE has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Television Network has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for BCE and Hong Kong Television Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCE 2 6 0 0 1.75 Hong Kong Television Network 0 0 0 0 N/A

BCE presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.77%. Given BCE’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe BCE is more favorable than Hong Kong Television Network.

Profitability

This table compares BCE and Hong Kong Television Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCE 10.75% 16.56% 4.77% Hong Kong Television Network N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BCE beats Hong Kong Television Network on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc., a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services. It also provides various 4G LTE and LTE-A smartphones and tablets, mobile Internet hubs and sticks, and mobile Wi-Fi devices, as well as smartwatches, Bell connected cars, trackers, smart homes, lifestyle products, and virtual reality products. The Bell Wireline segment provides data, including Internet access and Internet protocol television; and local telephone, long distance, and other communications services and products. It also provides home security, monitoring, and automation services; and satellite TV and connectivity services. In addition, this segment offers local exchange carrier and telecommunications services; sells wireline-related products; and buys and sells local telephone, long distance, data, and other services from or to resellers, and other carriers. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, and streaming services; and digital media, radio broadcasting, out-of-home advertising services, sports and other event production, and broadcasting services. It owns and operates approximately 30 conventional TV stations; 33 specialty and Pay TV channels; 3 direct-to-consumer streaming services; 109 licensed radio stations; and 200 Websites and approximately 30 apps. The company was formerly known as Bell Canada Enterprises Inc. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

Hong Kong Television Network Company Profile

Hong Kong Television Network Limited engages in multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, contents distribution, and other multimedia related activities; and operation of e-shopping mall, providing a ‘one-stop shop' platform, including entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. It also engages in property investment, trading, and TV programming activities; and provision of mobile television, as well as management and agency services to artistes. The company was formerly known as City Telecom (H.K.) Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Television Network Limited in January 2013. Hong Kong Television Network Limited was founded in 1992 and is based in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

