Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,740.30

Shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,740.30 and traded as high as $1,929.80. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) shares last traded at $1,923.00, with a volume of 2,660,408 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American plc (AAL.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,984.67 ($25.93).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,882.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,742.94. The company has a market cap of $25.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anglo American plc (AAL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.93%.

In other Anglo American plc (AAL.L) news, insider Marcelo Bastos purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29) per share, for a total transaction of £9,295 ($12,143.98). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 524 shares of company stock worth $975,804.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

