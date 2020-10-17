Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANIK. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.00.

ANIK stock opened at $38.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $547.68 million, a P/E ratio of 62.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.10. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.33). Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $30.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,698 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 222,605.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 84.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 49,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 9,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

