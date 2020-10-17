Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Stock Holdings Increased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 102.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,843,000 after purchasing an additional 417,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 245.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,720,000 after purchasing an additional 396,348 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $296.87 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.10 and a 200-day moving average of $268.63. The company has a market capitalization of $74.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

