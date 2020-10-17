Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. AON accounts for 1.0% of Heron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in AON by 3,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AON by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AON from $216.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of AON from $214.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.73.

AON traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $212.88. 1,706,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,006. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.46 and its 200-day moving average is $193.73. The company has a market cap of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.78. Aon PLC has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.19%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon PLC (NYSE:AON).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.