Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AROW. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Arrow Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:AROW opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The company has a market capitalization of $417.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.65. Arrow Financial has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 million. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Hoy acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $82,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 194,157 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,843.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AROW. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Further Reading: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.