Artis REIT (AX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 29th

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th.

Artis REIT has a 1 year low of C$12.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$114.04 million during the quarter.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

