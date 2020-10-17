Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.23.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.70 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. 86 Research began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Autohome by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Autohome by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATHM traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.15. 254,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,508. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Autohome has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $102.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.32 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 37.91%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

