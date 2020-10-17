AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Purchased by Heron Financial Group LLC

Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $56,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in AutoZone by 52.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth $74,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total value of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total value of $8,968,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AZO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,193.38. 250,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,360. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,186.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,111.96. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $684.91 and a 1 year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 115.57% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,380.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,323.00 to $1,329.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,331.65.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

