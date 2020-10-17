AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $152.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior target price of $174.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.86 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.18 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Truist cut their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.13.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $148.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.68.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.04). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $576.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after buying an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,241,000 after purchasing an additional 33,011 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,253,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,901,000 after purchasing an additional 138,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,181,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

