B. Riley Raises Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $32.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WWW. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley Securities lifted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $34.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.52.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.61 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 1,900 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $47,709.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,637.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 11,470 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $282,964.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,780.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $464,947 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,834 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

