Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baidu, Inc., formerly Baidu.com, Inc. is a Chinese-language Internet search provider and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.The company offers a Chinese language search platform and conducts its operations principally through Baidu Online Network Technology Co., Ltd. , a network of third-party Web sites and software applications. Further, the company offers Japanese search services, including Web search, image search, video search, and blog search capabilities. It also offers online marketing services to its customers directly and through other distribution networks. “

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Baidu from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Baidu from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.43.

Shares of BIDU opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 86.34, a PEG ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Baidu has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,622,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Baidu during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Baidu by 12.0% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,675,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $200,897,000 after purchasing an additional 180,031 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $632,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baidu (BIDU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.