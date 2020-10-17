Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BAND. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.25.

BAND opened at $185.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $198.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.85.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter worth $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 563.5% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 69.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 36.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

