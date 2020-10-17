Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) PT Raised to $225.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BAND. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $185.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $164.02 and a 200 day moving average of $127.85. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of -181.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at $949,210.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,234 shares of company stock valued at $213,106 over the last three months. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

