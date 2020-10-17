Bank of America Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley cut Helmerich & Payne from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $19.30 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens lifted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Helmerich & Payne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.59.

NYSE:HP opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.62. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $47.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $317.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 919.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

