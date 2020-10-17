Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 21.79%.

BOCH stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.13. 34,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,866. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market cap of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BOCH. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

In related news, Director Terence John Street acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $63,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James A. Sundquist acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,227 shares in the company, valued at $114,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $105,702. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Commerce

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

