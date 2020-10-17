Barclays Raises Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,350.00

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $1,340.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,398.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $980.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,085.31.

Mercadolibre stock opened at $1,271.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,099.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $928.77. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1,283.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Mercadolibre’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total transaction of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 5.1% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 2.1% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 7.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

