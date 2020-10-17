Beldex (BDX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $503,319.00

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0790 or 0.00000699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BTC-Alpha. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $77.49 million and approximately $503,319.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003045 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000028 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000062 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded up 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000036 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex . Beldex’s official website is beldex.io . Beldex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

