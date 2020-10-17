Belo Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) Price Target Increased to $0.85 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2020

Belo Sun Mining (OTCMKTS:VNNHF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $0.75 to $0.85 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

VNNHF stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Belo Sun Mining has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78.

Belo Sun Mining Company Profile

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project is the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, 63 exploration permits extension submitted, and 3 applications covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Belo Sun Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belo Sun Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit