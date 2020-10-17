Benchmark Raises New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Price Target to $195.00

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) had its target price hoisted by Benchmark from $148.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura restated a buy rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.64.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.91 and its 200 day moving average is $134.63. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $173.37.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 2,638,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,602,000 after buying an additional 1,338,604 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,137,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,856,000 after buying an additional 1,198,137 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,218,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,613,000 after buying an additional 747,773 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 645,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,885,000 after buying an additional 504,740 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,332,000 after buying an additional 496,708 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

