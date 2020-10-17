Bennicas & Associates Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BUD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 87.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,988,378 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $440,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658,025 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,743,465 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $381,753,000 after buying an additional 693,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,754,015.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,455,607 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $152,461,000 after buying an additional 3,455,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 46.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,355,232 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 1,071,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 0.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,696,618 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $74,854,000 after buying an additional 12,044 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anheuser Busch Inbev from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.15. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

