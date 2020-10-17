Bennicas & Associates Inc. Boosts Holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Total by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Total during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Total by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Total by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TOT stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. Total SA has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.98, a PEG ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is an increase from Total’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Total’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.22%.

TOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC upgraded shares of Total to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

