Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5,064.7% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 51.4% in the second quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $29.53 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $31.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.14.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 34,400 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $984,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $715,528.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kilberg sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $1,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.