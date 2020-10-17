Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,469 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 436,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 35,858 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,631 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

VZ opened at $58.05 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $240.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.18%.

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.